Rebecca Ferguson launches beauty website

Rebecca Ferguson has launched a beauty website named Equal Skin.

The 34-year-old singer has revealed she started her new website whilst in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, and now wants to use it to share her “beauty and skincare tips” with the world.

In a post on Twitter, she wrote: “I decided to create A beauty and lifestyle blog /website whilst in lockdown, I will be posting some videos from my home during lockdown sharing all of my beauty and skincare tips! click subscribe when you go to http://equalskin.co.uk (sic)”

The news comes after Rebecca claimed in 2019 she “would not tell anybody” if she ever chose to go under the knife for a cosmetic procedure.

She said: “I wouldn’t tell, probably because I’m in the public eye to be honest. I’d tell friends and family but I feel like people get judged by it and there’s presumptions made that you’re vain, and not intelligent and I’ve heard so many passing comments about surgery and I think there’s a difference between corrective and cosmetic.

“I think it makes no difference if you want to have something that’s going to enhance and make you feel good.”

The ‘Nothing’s Real But Love’ hitmaker – who shot to fame after competing on ‘The X Factor’ in 2010 – insisted it’s harder for celebrities too as if they have cosmetic procedures they get body shamed by the public on social media.

Opening up about if she’s ever been tempted to go under the knife, Rebecca added: “Yes I have, but again I would never disclose, never.

“You see these poor celebrities, look at them before and look at them after, and it’s like their body shamed. I think it takes away from people’s talents and they’re just judged on their nose jobs.”