The Plastic Surgery of Reba McEntire: A Look at Her Transformation Journey

Reba Nell McEntire (born March 28, 1955), better known as Reba, is a country music singer and actress from the United States. She has sold over 75 million records worldwide, earning her the title “Queen of Country.” McEntire has had over 100 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart since the 1970s, with 25 reaching number one. She is a film and television actress. Reba was a six-season television series in which she starred. She also owns a clothing line and other businesses. McEntire was born and raised in Oklahoma as the fourth of four children. She and her siblings formed the Singing McEntires with the help of her mother, and they performed at local events and recorded for a small label. McEntire later enrolled at Southeastern Oklahoma State University to pursue a degree in education.

Reba McEntire Plastic Surgery

The answer appears to be obvious, according to outspoken social media fans. “I’m surprised Reba can still move her face to sing after so much plastic surgery!” “Reba used to be awesome before she had enough plastic surgery to look like a facial double for the Joker,” one critic tweeted, before another rudely added, “Reba used to be awesome before she had enough plastic surgery to look like a facial double for the joker.”

However, Reba has spoken out about going under the knife in the past and denied the rumours. “I don’t do Botox,” she said in OK! magazine in 2009. “I just don’t do it. Everybody else can. It’s fine with me. I don’t. It’s botulism, so I didn’t want to put that in my body. I think plastic surgery’s great if that’s what you want to do.”