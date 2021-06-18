Realme X9 series is likely to launch in July 2021

According to the latest news, Realme is working on the Realme X9 and Realme X9 Pro in China. As per speculation, the latter could be the RMX3366 smartphone that was certified by the TENAA authority of China.

Now, a Chinese tipster has revealed that the X9 lineup will be debuting in July. According to the tipster, the standard edition of the Realme X9 series will be replacing the Realme V15 handset while Realme X9 Pro is expected to replace the Realme X50 Pro. It is to be noted that the same tipster had previously claimed that the Realme X9 and X9 Pro will be equipped with Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 870, respectively.

Realme X9 is rumored to be priced between 2,000 Yuan (around $ 310) and 2,500 Yuan (around $ 388). The Realme X9 Pro is going to be priced 2,500 Yuan (around $ 388) and 3,000 Yuan (around $ 465). As per some reports, the X9 lineup might have a special Master Edition handset.

As per speculations, Realme X9 Pro will come with a 6.55 inches S AMOLED E3 display with curved edges with FHD+ resolution. The SD870 chip could be accompanied by 8 GB LPPDR4x RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset might come with a 32 MP Sony IMX616 camera in the front and a triple camera setup with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 lens, a 16 MP Sony IMX481 ultra wide lens, and a 2 MP B&W lens in the rear.

As per reports, it will be backed by a 4,500 mAh battery and it will come with 65 W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charge support. Other speculated lists of features include an in display fingerprint scanner, Dolby panoramic sound, and Z-axis linear motor.