Realme Narzo 10 would receive the stable update of Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 in the coming the next month

Back in March, Realme rolled out the beta update of Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 in the Realme Narzo 10. Now, according to the latest news, this smartphone has would finally start receiving a stable update soon. Realme announced stable updates of Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 would be rolled from coming September.

According to an official announcement post on Realme Community, a stable update of Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 is being seeded out to Realme Narzo 10. The firmware version of the latest update is RMX2040_11_C.07. Note that if you are a Realme smartphone owner and you want to receive this update via OTA then you must own a device with firmware version RMX2040_11_A.47.

Like any other OTA software update, this update is also being rolled out in batches so some users would eventually get the update earlier than others but in the end, every user would receive the update.

Interestingly, if a user is not happy with the stable update of Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 then they can roll back to the older Realme UI based on Android 10. For this, the user would have to manually install the rollback package. If you opt for the rollback process then note that, unlike the update process, the rollback process would wipe out the phone’s internal storage.

As far as Realme’s software update track record is concerned, it seems Realme Narzo 10 won’t receive the Android 12 update therefore, Android 11 would probably be its first as well as the last major system update.