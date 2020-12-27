Really hard-functioning Fulham moving in the appropriate direction, insists Stuart Gray

Fulham assistant manager Stuart Gray insists the club are going in the proper path and praised the players’ “outstanding” do the job charge in their goalless attract with Southampton.

aints looked to have taken the lead on two events, when Shane Extended and Theo Walcott each had the ball in the back again of the internet, only for their efforts to be dominated out for offside just after VAR opinions.

The consequence was the Cottagers’ fourth consecutive draw – and second straight shutout at Craven Cottage – but irrespective of the club now occupying the 3rd relegation location, Gray thinks the crew are going forward.

He said: “We have been taking part in versus a incredibly superior aspect today… what they do is they push you and we knew that five or 6 gamers would arrive and close us down.

“It generates players who are brave on the ball and we get the job done the ball out vast and we received the ball into some extremely fantastic locations so like I say the closing piece of the jigsaw is sticking the ball in the web.

“But my glass is usually fifty percent entire and I would say that four online games unbeaten is… when compared to the get started of the period that we had… we’re likely in the ideal path.”

Gray included: “The most crucial point is the mind-set, the software of the players is totally place on. The do the job charge of the players in the final couple of game titles has been superb.”

Fulham were being also with no boss Scott Parker, who continues to be in self-isolation following a member of his residence tested optimistic for coronavirus, but Gray felt the absence of the manager did not have an affect on the functionality.

“We did a meeting with the gamers through the personal computer, the gaffer spoke to the players at half-time, and then he was on the cellphone so we ended up clearly making decisions and when he needed substitutes manufactured as perfectly,” claimed Gray.

“But the gamers are effectively organised and perfectly drilled and they realized what the game plan was and credit score to them.”

Southampton experienced previously long gone on a seven-match unbeaten operate previously in the year, during which they briefly topped the table, but this result has witnessed them drop out of the European places.

Having also been somewhat privileged with accidents all through the very first component of the year, Southampton have not too long ago found a quantity of players sidelined, such as the key determine of Jannik Vestergaard.

Boss Ralph Hasenhuttl believes the Dane’s absence influenced their in general show at Craven Cottage.

“Jannik (Vestergaard) was a person of the most essential players in the previous, now he plays excellent online games, specially for our match with the ball he was critical,” Hasenhuttl said.

“But I believe Jack (Stephens) was a pretty very good substitute currently for us and Ibrahima (Diallo) also confirmed he was an crucial participant for our workforce and this was for me possibly the most vital concept that I have obtained from the staff, that I can surely sub three gamers and be aggressive with our groups.

“It’s not simple to enjoy right here, you have seen it in the previous, Liverpool approximately missing here… when Liverpool is building a draw here, I consider we can also make a person.”

