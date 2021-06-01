Real Madrid to bring in Luis Campos as Sports Director

Spanish giant Real Madrid focus in rebuilding their squad from scratch by bringing in Scouting & Technical specialist Luis Campos.

The coronavirus pandemic has destroyed every financial plan that was certainly made years ago. Even Real Madrid, Barcelona couldn’t move forward with their European SUPER League plan.

Hence, just like Barcelona, Real Madrid also wants to fall back on their academy youth teams, to produce talented young ones.

Luis Campos to return at Real Madrid

Real Madrid consider appointing architect of Monaco and Lille title successes

The 56 years old Portuguese football expert has kept a low profile for himself, and worked several years managing clubs in Portugal.

He first came into lime light when [then] manager Jose Mourinho had him on board for scouting talents.

Luis Campos worked at Real Madrid for a season, to recruit young talents from all across the globe. He then went on to work with AS Monaco, first as Sports Coordinator and then as Technical Director.

At Monaco, he discovered talents like Bernardo Silva, Fabinho, Benjamin Mendy, Thomas Lemar and many more.

Luis Campos at the club would be crazy, would be a game changer. Let a footballing man make footballing decisions. pic.twitter.com/S11KhD0SUw — Cenk (@CenkCOYS) May 24, 2021

Luis Campos then left for LOSC Lille to work as Sporting Director until December 2020. His creation delivered as Lille became the Ligue 1 Champion this season.

Real Madrid shifts their focus on Young talents. Luis Campos has the ability to deliver what Real Madrid needs. He can work with the team to neutralize the financial instability of the club, along with focusing on football.