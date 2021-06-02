Real Madrid to bring back Carlo Ancelotti

News from La Liga as Real Madrid has planned to bring back Carlo Ancelotti from Everton to take over the charge of Head Coach for 2nd time.

Zinedine Zidane has already announced his decision to leave Real Madrid. He even wrote an open letter for the fans as a medium to connect with all his fans and of Real Madrid as well.

Real Madrid has also thanked him officially for the remarkable journey, both as a player and a manager.

Spanish giant Real Madrid appointed Ancelotti as their manager in 2013; after sacking Jose Mourinho as their head coach.

In his tenure from 2013- 15, Carlo Ancelotti has managed to win Real Madrid’s 10th UCL in 2014. He even won Spanish Super Copa, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup in 2015.

Real Madrid has planned to bring back Carlo Ancelotti from Everton

But his 8 years in AC Milan were certainly his personal best because of 2 UCL trophies.

Real Madrid sacked Carlo Ancelotti in 2015, who then went on to manage Bayern Munich, SSC Napoli and now at Everton.

Under Ancelotti, Everton managed to play few remarkable games in this year’s Premier League campaign. But failed to keep up on the league table. As they slipped down to 10th position, Everton will not play any European tournament.

Carlo Ancelotti is now considered ‘one step away’ from joining Real Madrid. His agents are now working to terminate his current contract with Everton – it’s the last step then the deal will be completed. Ancelotti won’t create any problem on personal terms with Real ⚪️ #Real #EFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2021

Hence, Real Madrid President Fiorentino Perez wants to bring back the glory days to Santiago Bernabeu with every guidance from Carlo Ancelotti.