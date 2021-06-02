Real Madrid to bring back Carlo Ancelotti

News from La Liga as Real Madrid has planned to bring back Carlo Ancelotti from Everton to take over the charge of Head Coach for 2nd time.
Zinedine Zidane has already announced his decision to leave Real Madrid. He even wrote an open letter for the fans as a medium to connect with all his fans and of Real Madrid as well.
Real Madrid has also thanked him officially for the remarkable journey, both as a player and a manager.
Real Madrid desire to bring back Carlo Ancelotti
Spanish giant Real Madrid appointed Ancelotti as their manager in 2013; after sacking Jose Mourinho as their head coach.
In his tenure from 2013- 15, Carlo Ancelotti has managed to win Real Madrid’s 10th UCL in 2014. He even won Spanish Super Copa, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup in 2015.
But his 8 years in AC Milan were certainly his personal best because of 2 UCL trophies.
Real Madrid sacked Carlo Ancelotti in 2015, who then went on to manage Bayern Munich, SSC Napoli and now at Everton.
Under Ancelotti, Everton managed to play few remarkable games in this year’s Premier League campaign. But failed to keep up on the league table. As they slipped down to 10th position, Everton will not play any European tournament.
Hence, Real Madrid President Fiorentino Perez wants to bring back the glory days to Santiago Bernabeu with every guidance from Carlo Ancelotti.