Real Madrid shows heavy interest in Jules Kounde as a Ramos Replacement

Transfer news as Real Madrid planning to make a switch for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde to replace Sergio Ramos on Carlo Ancelotti’s request.

La Liga giants Real Madrid has officially bid farewell to their long-term serving defender Sergio Ramos. ‘El Capitano’ Sergio Ramos was certainly the backbone of the entire team.

His presence has always been important for the club, and all fans will definitely realize his absence.

Since no player is bigger than the club, hence Carlo Ancelotti has planned to bring in Jules Kounde from Sevilla to replace Sergio Ramos.

Carlo Ancelotti makes Jules Kounde as priority for Real Madrid

Jules Kounde, the French defender has certainly been an important player for the Sevilla side. His presence in the defense has made Sevilla keep their fight on for the La Liga title this season.

Sevilla ended in 4th position and will play the UEFA Champions League next season after two years.

And Jules Kounde has played 49 games this season, where he missed only 5 games for Sevilla. He even marked his presence by helping his team with 4 goals and 1 assist.

Real Madrid will have to spend big

Sevilla has informed Real Madrid that they'll sell Jules Koundé for 60m€. Real Madrid wants to include Isco in the deal but Sevilla are against it. [@elconfidencial] pic.twitter.com/MVgKSaLoSV — Di Marzio jnr ⚽️💥 (@JnrMarzio) June 14, 2021

According to transfermarkt, Sevilla has marked a price of €60 Million for Jules Kounde. Sevilla has Jules Kounde in contract until 2024 at the club.

Hence, the club will certainly not be in any kind of hurry or fear to lose the defender soon. Top clubs like Man United, Man City, Chelsea has also kept him under their radar.