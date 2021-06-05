Real Madrid brings back Fitness Coach Antonio Pintus

Spanish giant Real Madrid reuniting their old staffs as the club brings back former their fitness coach Antonio Pintus from Inter Milan.

Antonio Pintus, the 58 years old Italian fitness coach makes a return back to Real Madrid. He has worked under Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane during their 1st tenure at the club.

Antonio Pintus coached at the club from 2016 to 2019. In this span, Real Madrid won 3 UEFA Champions League and 1 La Liga title.

Real Madrid will win trophies again

The trophy haul in his 1st tenure at the club proves his dedication and the efficiency of the players.

He went on to coach Inter Milan after leaving Madrid, and he made an impact there as well. Inter Milan won the Serie A title this season under Antonio Conte’s management and Antonio Pintus’s coaching.

Antonio Pintus can keep Real Madrid fit

Since he left for Inter Milan in 2019, Real Madrid have only won the La Liga title in 2020. And this season, they kept a tough challenge at the top of league table, but failed due to incompetent side.

📍| Inter Milan have only suffered 6 muscular injuries under Antonio Pintus last season, while Real Madrid suffered from 56 under Gregory Dupont.



Welcome back boss. pic.twitter.com/6iFxXxY3im — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 4, 2021

Zinedine Zidane lost several players due to injury in this years’ campaign. A team can only compete at their level best when they have their entire fire power on the field.

Real Madrid will certainly hope to make the best out of their team under Antonio Pintus. Under his coaching, the tendency of players getting injured might decrease and keep a confident vision towards trophies.