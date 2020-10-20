Real Housewives of Potomac’s Monique Samuels Says Candiace Dillard’s Lawyer Said They Would Sue Her For Millions 

Monique Samuels Accuses Candiace Dillard Of Only Wanting Money: She Didn’t Want To Hear An Apology!
Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels‘ fight has been the the talk of this season on Real Housewives of Potomac.
In a new series of tweets, Monique Samuels says that she tried to apologize, but Candiace Dillard and her team, were only interested in money. She tweets:
“After I had the meeting with my pastor, I received this email. My attorney advised that I only speak to Candice with him present. We asked several times for a mediation sit down and she and her attorney REFUSED. She didn’t want to hear an apology! She wanted money #RHOP”
“When my attorney said no we’re not paying her anything because this was not an “attack” or an “assault” but a “mutually consented” altercation (a warning to back up was given followed by her egging on by saying “what you gon do? You gon drag me?”), her attorney’s response was…”
“Well we’re going to sue Monique for MILLIONS and bravo will capture it all!” Then they filed the complaint. Then I countered. Then the state threw both charges out. The End.”
Although RHOP star Karen Huger refused to pick sides, she did tell Candiace Dillard that she should have sought out legal action if she was the person who was attacked. She said,
“I said to Candiace if it were me and I felt as strongly as Candiace has been speaking to me, I would look into what can I do legally.”
Following the fight, Candiace Dillard does admit that there were some things she could have done differently but said she does not feel as though she provoked Monique Samuels to act that way.
Candiace Dillard addressed whether her telling Monique to “drag me” could have provoked Monique.
“Well yes people have said to me that well you asked to be dragged so you got dragged. So let’s go back to the moment when she threatened to drag me eight months pregnant when I was having a conversation with someone that was not her – that she walked into and escalated that conversation in that situation and then threatened to hit me in the face with a glass bottle. So the short answer is no, I don’t believe that me quoting a violent pregnant person deserves or warrants me being violently attacked.”
Both Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard pressed charges against each other, and both cases were dismissed.
Monique Samuels’s counsel A. Scott Bolden said in a statement,
“Consistent with [Dillard’s] prior bad acts, offensive words and conduct, and her reputation for physical threats and verbal outbursts on the show, through third party interviews and the review of other evidence, the government concluded not to move forward against my client, Mrs. Samuels. And while the government decided not to pursue my client’s defensive claim against Candiace, we are very satisfied that justice was done. It is our sincerest hope that both parties can move forward without any further judicial actions or involvement and that this dispute can be resolved through mediation or a thoughtful conversation between the parties, without threats, goading or bad behavior that Candiace is so well known for.”
He said he would:
“work diligently to create a better work environment for all RHOP cast members, that may only be had with more mature and better behavior from Candiace. We certainly hope she gets the help she needs so that the parties can avoid any further altercations between the two of them.”
Candiace Dillard’s lawyer James L. Walker, Jr. also released a statement. While he said they’re “very pleased” with the results, he insisted that Dillard was the victim.
“She has been sadly attacked, physically and personally, by Mrs. Monique Samuels and her legal team! Even today as she is vindicated and there is no proof whatsoever that she committed a crime against her castmate, they are still attacking her,” he continued. “We would hope that Mrs. Samuels is getting help and treatment, as the evidence we saw clearly showed her as the aggressor and bragging about her assault on our client! We are prayerful that all parties can move on now and that Mrs. Samuels and her representatives will cease and desist with the verbal attacks and grandstanding against our client as this decision today releases Mrs. Samuels from criminal prosecution, but a civil court would still most likely find her actions to be legally actionable and considered assault!”
What are your thoughts on Monique Samuels saying Candace Dillard wants money? Tell us in the comments.
Add Comment