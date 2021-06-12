Read Online One Piece Chapter 1017, Recap, Release Date and Time

One Piece is a popular manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. It is one of the long-running series that debuted in 1997 and still running to this day. Having more than 99 volumes and over 1000 chapters already in publication, it features a wide array of themes.

The main character of the story is Monkey D. Luffy who embarks on a journey to become King of the Pirates. In his journey, he meets various colourful individuals and makes friends along the way. Let’s find out One Piece chapter 1017 Release date and time.

One Piece Chapter 1017 Read Online, Recap, Release Date and Time

One Piece Chapter 1016 Recap

In One Piece chapter 1016 recap, the title of the chapter is “This is Otama”. We first witness the situation inside Flower Capital. Since it’s the festival, people have come out of their house for the celebration. Here we see Otama too who looks very cheerful. It’s the festival to remember the dead ones and she hopes her dad can see it too.

Situation of Raid

We go back to CP0 as they discuss the current state of battle. 5000 soldiers have been put down and there remains 24000 soldiers for Kaido’s group and 3000 on the alliance side. However, some gifters and pleasurers have turned against Queen. Because of that, the situation has turned into 20000 vs 7000. The tides of war are constantly changing even though their alliance leader is presumably defeated.

Situation of Raid

Momo is Defeated?

Bao Huang gets the information related to Momonosuke. It looks like he has been defeated. The last time we saw him, he was running away from Kaido along with Shinobu. She approaches Den-Den Mushi to spread this information. On One Piece chapter 1017 release date and time, we will likely find his current status.

Nami vs Ulti

Nami, Usopp, and Tama are running away. Zeus has somehow resided in Nami’s weapon. When Hera was devouring him, Nami extended her weapon to Zeus. At that moment he got into it and now became a part of it. Their group gets intercepted by Ulti.

Ulti attacks Usopp first and is frustrated because of what happened with Page One. She has Tama in her hand. Nami wants to attack her however, Tama is in the way. She would hurt Tama if she were to directly attack Ulti. Usopp slipts Ulti from Tama by using Sargasso. Nami uses Zeus for aiming and attacks Ulti using ThunderBolt. Ulti is defeated.

2 Flying Six Members Out

Nami, Usopp, and Tama are in the same room as transmission. They see Bao Huang, who is about to inform others about Momo’s defeat. Bao Huang sees Ulti defeated and accidentally speaks to the transmitter about her defeat. This message gets relayed throughout Onigashima and the alliance faction rejoices.

Now 2 of the flying members which include Page One and Ulti are out of the picture. Otama takes the transmitter and goes on to deliver a message. Read Online One Piece chapter 1017 to find what happens next

Kaido vs Yamato

Kaido vs Yamato

Yamato reaches the rooftop and challenges Kaido to fight. She knows she can’t defeat Kaido, but she only wants to hold him until Luffy regains consciousness. Yamato’s intentions are clear. She wants to free herself from these chains and sail with Luffy.

But Kaido doesn’t believe in her ambition. He wants her to become the Shogun of Wano. They both begin the clash as we see shots of Haki over the rooftop. To know One Piece chapter 1017 release date and time, read below.

Read Online One Piece Chapter 1017

Read Online One Piece chapter 1017 on Viz Media and Mangaplus app for official release. One Piece also gets an unofficially translated version but we don’t recommend them.

The manga is on the break for the next Shonen Jump issue, hence there will be no chapter for the upcoming week. Here is One Piece chapter 1017 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, June 21st

India – 9:30 PM, June 20th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, June 20th

UK – 4:00 PM, June 20th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, June 20th

What do you think will happen in a battle between Yamato and Kaido? When will Luffy recover? Share your thoughts down below and let us know. For more One Piece updates, make sure to follow us on social media.