R&B Singer Jeremiah Close DEATH – He obtained Corona & Might On Ventilator

R&B singer Jeremiah wants our prayers. MTO News affirmed that the singer is now on a ventilator at a Chicago hospital and is battling to get his reside together with all the Covid 19 virus.

Rapper 50 Cent very first broke the news which Jeremiah had been in severe difficulty:

TMZ after affirmed that Jeremiah was battling for his life,” Heres exactly what they reported:

Sources near the situation tell TMZ… Jeremih is now to a breathing ventilator inside the ICU he is being treated in, and we are told his state has lately gotten worse.

Jeremih is battling for his own life, combating COVID-19 — he is now hospitalized in the ICU and the outlook is gloomy… resources tell TMZ.

exemptions with immediate knowledge let’s that the R&B singer has been treated in a hospital to get COVID-19. It is uncertain how long he has been confessed, or just how long he has had the virus… but that he isn’t performing well.

Our prayers go out for him.

