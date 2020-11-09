Last month hot 2000so R&B celebrity Jaheim came out openly as a Trump supporter, MTO News reported.

Today Trump has ever lost the presidency, also with a landslide – Jaheim is telling supporters that he is”devastated.”

Jaheim

The R&B singer chose to Instagram yesterday and explained how he considers Trump really obtained the election, also Biden”cheated”

He asserts that Black men and women are slaves, which certainly will be”murdered” for creating the publicly racist Trump that a one-term president the next chosen president since World War II not to win re-election.

Jaheim initially declared his support Trump a month on social networking, asserting that Trump”stored a great deal of individuals.” The R&B artist insisted on behalf of the president”for each of the misinformation because he has been in the office.”

“All of the people have now turned our backs on this wonderful man who had been working to reestablish the equilibrium for the Republic and did not even have a paycheck,” he captioned within his Instagram article.

CARDI B ) CLAIMS TRUMP SUPPORTERS TRIED TO KILL HER