Ray J, Princess Like Talk Owning 3rd Child Inspite of Divorce

Ray J and Princess Appreciate are in the center of a divorce … but that is evidently not stopping them from potentially manufacturing a third little one. But, slow your roll … the approach wouldn’t be all entertaining and online games.

The ‘Love & Hip Hop’ stars brazenly talked about the probability all through the show’s four-aspect exclusive dubbed, ‘Secrets Unlocked.’ It is really set to air on Jan. 4 on VH1. The news, at initial, appeared to take Ray J by surprise, but keep your horses … ’cause it seems Princess Love’s pondering this is strictly a business enterprise transaction.

Translation: she desires Ray J’s swimmers … and his swimmers only.

This, of system, is intriguing thinking of their divorce drama. As you will remember … Princess Appreciate submitted for divorce back again in May perhaps, only to later fall it immediately after they reconciled. 4 months later … Ray J submitted divorce papers and significantly as we know, that circumstance rolls on.

Keep in mind, they have 2 youngsters alongside one another — daughter Melody and son Epik. They have ongoing to co-parent jointly and are obviously cordial adequate to have done the VH1 distinctive together.

But, a 3rd baby? That took everybody by surprise … together with Erica Mena who has a very similar ask for from her hubby, Safaree. Points bought wild … and all Karlie Redd, Mendeecees and Yandy Smith-Harris wanted was some popcorn ’cause factors absolutely sure ended up popping off.