Ray Fisher Phone calls Out DC Movies Chief

“Justice League” actor Ray Fisher’s war of phrases in opposition to Warner Bros. Pictures continues with Fisher calling out DC Movies chief Walter Hamada this time.

In a new tweet, Fisher says: “Walter Hamada is the most dangerous type of enabler. His lies, and WB PR’s failed September 4th hit-piece, sought to undermine the incredibly actual concerns of the Justice League investigation. I will not take part in any creation affiliated with him.”

Fisher’s most current responses occur in the wake of a element piece in The New York Occasions the other day on DC Films’ foreseeable future. Hamada is steering the ship of this new initiative to produce 4 theatrical releases and two HBO Max movies every year based mostly on DC Comics houses.

Fisher has formerly identified as out Joss Whedon, Geoff Johns, and Jon Berg more than their alleged behaviour on the set of the reshoots of “Justice League,” and so considerably has been sticking by his convictions even with the skilled risks that entail.

