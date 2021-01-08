Ray Fisher Denies Cyborg Resignation

The messiness encompassing the “Justice League” reshoots just acquired far more intricate.

In the latter part of 2020, actor Ray Fisher made misconduct allegations from director Joss Whedon, executives Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Far more lately he focused DC Films President Walter Hamada, expressing that he will not operate with him or take part in any output affiliated with him.

Then, earlier this week, a report at The Wrap indicated that Fisher would not be reprising the job of Cyborg for the prepared “The Flash” film and the position would not be recast. That project was owing to shoot in a few months and experienced resigned from the component.

Fisher has considering the fact that posted to Twitter denying that report, expressing:

“It is factually inaccurate. I did not publicly step down from anything. If Warner Bros. Pics has manufactured the selection to remove me from The Flash, fairly than tackle, in any way, Walter Hamada tampering with the JL investigation – which is on them. The idea of eradicating the function, instead than recasting it, is only remaining applied to test to keep away from community backlash.”

The tweet thread from Fisher then goes on to say: “The Justice League investigation led to Warner Media (and its affiliates) parting ways with Joss Whedon. Geoff Johns will be following accommodate.”

Now Variety has posted a report disputing that very last sentence, indicating Geoff Johns will retain his recent place at DC Films and WarnerMedia regardless of Fisher’s promises.

Johns proceeds to do the job as the creator and showrunner for the CW sequence “Stargirl,” co-wrote the recent movie “Wonder Girl 1984” and serves as an executive producer on “Titans,” “Batwoman,” “Doom Patrol” and the approaching “Superman & Lois”.

WarnerMedia concluded an investigation into Fisher’s claims previous thirty day period, stating the probe (led by a former federal judge) was done by an outside regulation company that interviewed far more than 80 people today. They claimed in a statement: “We have full self-confidence in its thoroughness and integrity, and remedial action has been taken. The investigation has concluded, and it is time to shift on.”