Ray Clemence, former Liverpool goalkeeping good, expires at 72

LONDON – Ray Clemence, both the former Liverpool, Tottenham and England goalkeeper, has expired. He had been 72.

The Football Association supported the information Sunday. Clemence was residing with advanced prostate cancer because 2005.

Clemence,” among the best British goalkeepers of his creation, won three European Cups and five star league titles through a trophy-laden attraction in Liverpool.

He created 61 England looks and has been a rival for its No. 1 shirt by Peter Shilton, that gathered 125 caps.

England gamers may now use black armbands in their Nations League match in Belgium on Sunday evening and will pay tribute to Clemence until Wednesday’s game against Iceland in Wembley.

An 18,000 pound ($23,000) registering from Scunthorpe from Bill Shankly, Clemence was a crucial member of this Liverpool group that dominated Europe involving 1977 and 1981, and picked up two UEFA Cups, an FA Cup and the League Cup.

In Tottenham, that he combined 1981 elderly 32 for a charge of afterward 300,000 lbs ($390,000), ” he won a second UEFA Cup and FA Cup.

Clemence is survived by his wife Veronica, son Stephen — a former participant himself and currently a mentor — along with daughters Sarah and Julie.

“With excellent sadness, we write to tell you the Ray Clemence passed off peacefully now, surrounded by his adoring family,” said an announcement by the Clemence family.

“After battling really hard, for this lengthy time, he is currently at peace and at no more pain. “

Liverpool paid tribute to a own player, stating on Twitter:”We are deeply saddened by the departure of one of their biggest goalkeepers, Ray Clemence. The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are using Ray’s family and several friends. “

Tottenham tweeted:”We’re deeply saddened to record that the departure of renowned former goalkeeper Ray Clemence. “

Loading… Loading. . .Loading. . .Loading. . .Loading. . .Loading…

___

More AP football: https://apnews.com/Soccer along with https://twitter.com/AP_Sports