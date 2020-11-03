Ravi Teja’s exercise selfie is forcing lovers mad

It was not a regular Tuesday afternoon for Ravi Teja lovers ) The celebrity South celebrity has frequently treated his supporters with his Instagram articles. But today he made a decision to go right ahead and surprise his fans with a sexy selfie out of his work out session in the fitness center and also drove the netizens mad.

From the selfie, Ravi Teja is observed beefy post-workout. He trapped a digital-sticker for it said’wake up, workout ‘ Seems like that is the celebrity’s fitness mantra because he began his morning with a few extreme physical fitness program and shared it with his own lovers. Ravi Teja is seen in his eponymous finest in the films. He has declared work, the celebrity should have opted to work more challenging and kickstart his dawn at the safest manner possible.

Ravi Teja will probably be seen in Krack contrary Shruti Haasan. The celebrity resumed shooting it at Unlockdown stage 5 and will wrap around the movie shortly. Aside from Krack, the performer also has Khiladi that is the celebrity 67th movie ) His love to offer back strikes is known to now and he is also serving a few blockbuster selfies on interpersonal networking to inspire his lovers.