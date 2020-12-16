Ravens WRs Brown, Boykin, Proche positioned on COVID-19 listing

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have placed receivers Marquise Brown, Mile Boykin and James Proche on the reserve/COVID-19 checklist.

The move was declared by the group Wednesday. The standing of the 3 gamers for Sunday’s activity versus Jacksonville was unsure.

Brown scored a key landing for Baltimore in the fourth quarter of a 47-42 victory over Cleveland on Monday evening. Brown is tied for the group guide with 43 catches and has a group-significant 605 yards acquiring and has scored 5 TDs.

Boykin has 16 receptions for 206 yards. Proche has only 1 catch, but is averaging 8.3 yards on 21 punt returns.

