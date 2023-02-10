Vanderpump Rules Star Raquel Leviss Weight Gain Issue: All You Need To Know!

California welcomed Raquel Leviss into the world in September 1994. Growing up, she participated in pageants and won Miss Sonoma County before competing in Miss California and Miss Malibu USA. The model earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from Sonoma State University in 2015. After she started dating Vanderpump Rules actor James Kennedy and appeared in season 5, which was broadcast in 2016, Leviss gained notoriety. She now appears frequently in the Bravo series. On New Year’s Eve 2015, the TV personality and Kennedy were introduced. The pair made their Instagram account public two months later. The couple moved in together in 2018 after experiencing ups and downs in their relationship.

The real reason for Raquel’s weight gain

Raquel Leviss, the Vanderpump Rules star, is said to have recently gained a significant amount of weight according to her current appearance, in which she looks a little larger than she did. Similarly, many people have questioned whether she is pregnant right now. The model hasn’t yet talked about her most recent physical transformation.

How does she make money?

According to Us Weekly, Raquel competed in several pageants after taking home the Miss Sonoma County crown in 2016, including Miss California and Miss Malibu USA. Raquel began posting professional photos and videos of herself modelling on Instagram to promote various brands by the time she was a regular on Pump Rules.

Did she earn a college degree?

The SUR-ver studied kinesiology with a pre-occupational therapy concentration at Sonoma State University in California. According to Bravo, Raquel declared in 2020 that she planned to continue her education by obtaining a master’s degree in occupational therapy.

On the seventh season of the VPR reunion, Raquel revealed, “I think I’m going to start applying very soon.” “I must still take the GRE. I do need to prepare for that test. I’ll start applying to schools after that. Naturally, I want to stay in California. And I’m prepared to begin pursuing it as soon as possible.

