Raquel Lesviss’s Before and After Comparison

Raquel Leviss is a model, television personality, social media influencer, and philanthropist from the United States. She was born in the Californian town of Sonoma. Raquel is well-known for her appearance in “Vanderpump Rules Season 6” in 2018. She is in the news due to her relationship with Tom Sandoval and the controversy with Ariana Madix. Raquel Leviss is a stunning television reality show star. Raquel Leviss has worked with brands such as L’Oréal, Porsche USA, and Grande Cosmetics. Who is Raquel Leviss, according to this article? Raquel Leviss Net Worth, Age, Biography, Boyfriend, Family, and Children are all detailed below. With 512K followers on Instagram, she has a sizable fan base.

Raquel Levis Before and After

Raquel Leviss, a Vanderpump Rules beauty queen, recently revealed that she underwent nose surgery to improve the appearance of her nose. Most fans would argue that she was perfect before plastic surgery, but the “SURver” wasn’t happy with herself. The before and after photos are finally available to fans.

Raquel is well-known for her ability to ground James Kennedy, who is no stranger to controversial outbursts. The model was the DJ’s number-one cheerleader, and fans grew to admire Raquel for her devotion to him. Their lives began to come together after James became sober for Raquel. James surprised Raquel with a Coachella-themed proposal with a Tiffany diamond on the new Vanderpump Rules season.

Raquel has always been perceived as timid, in part because fans saw her cry after having to give a speech. She admitted to being painfully shy her entire life. Viewers had no idea she lacked self-esteem, mainly since she used to compete in pageants.

Raquel’s Education

According to sources, she comes from a well-to-do family. Raquel Leviss has finished her education at a Local school. She received her bachelor’s degree in kinesiology with a concentration in pre-occupational therapy from Sonoma State University. Christian is the owner of her. Her astrological sign is Virgo.

Raquel’s Boyfriend

According to reports, Raquel Leviss’s boyfriend is James Kennedy, who works in the music industry. Raquel’s fans are interested in both her personal and professional lives. The two first met at a New Year’s Eve party in 2016. One month later, when they celebrated Valentine’s Day together, they made their relationship Instagram official.

According to the Instagram account, this couple appears on each other’s social media timelines. We had been together for five years when we decided to get married in December 2021. Recently Raquel and James Kennedy split up in March 2023 because Raquel is dating Tom Sandoval.

Raquel’s Family

She was born in America to American parents. She grew up in Sonoma, California, in the United States. After extensive research, we discovered that Raquel Leviss’s mother’s name is Laura Leviss, but her biological mother is Susan. Her mother, Laura, could not conceive, so her younger sister, Susan, became pregnant unexpectedly with Raquel Laviss. Her father’s name cannot be found on the internet. Raquel Leviss has one biological brother, David, and one biological sister, Kate.

Raquel’s career

She began her modelling career after completing her higher education. My mother encouraged me to pursue modelling and step outside my comfort zone through pageants as a teenager. After appearing in the television series “Vanderpump Rules Season 6”, she made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. She has appeared in magazines such as Maxim and Elle. She began working at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurants, SUR and Villa Blanca, earning her a spot in the 2018 Vanderpump Rules season.