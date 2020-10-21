Rapper Young Buck SHOT At By Angry Girlfriend – PHOTO!!

Rapper Young Buck nearly lost his life , MTO News has heard. Police state that the prior G-Unit rapper’s girlfriend (or maybe now ex-girlfriend) pulled a gun out and shot him!

The girl, Lucretia Neil, supposedly turned into a national dispute with Buck, whose real name is David Darnell Brown, and opted to allow the hammer shout out as per reports at the Tennessee Tuesday.

The episode was also seized by means of an eyewitness who snapped an image of Neil pointing a weapon towards the”Shawty Wanna Ride” rhymer. The picture shows her pointing a rifle in Buck’s truck in the base of her own driveway.

While it is uncertain depending on the picture if Buck was really taken by Neil, authorities appear to think that he had been are working to find the”Straight Outta Cashville” rapper, therefore that they could talk with him.

Lucretia was then arrested and booked in the Sumner County jail on a charge of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. )