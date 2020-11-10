Rapper YK Osiris is heading viral that afternoon, after he had been chased with his own former DJ – and also movie of this rapper running like a track star had been leaked.

HERE IS THE LINK TO THE VIDEO

According to internet reports, YK Osiris made his DJ a great deal of cash – along with the rapper was preventing his former buddy’s calls.

When the DJ discovered that YK Osiris was doing in a place near, he chose to pull up and attempt to get his cash IN PERSON.

After he faced YK Osiris, MTO News was advised the rapper conducted like a gazelle, also escaped without paying debt.

YK Osiris, actual name Osiris Jahkail Williams, is now a 22 year old rapper, singer and songwriter. He originally gained fame with the launch of his tunes”I am Next (Freestyle)” and”Valentine”, which has been remixed by rapper Lil Uzi Vert. I

In 2019, he signed to Def Jam Recordings, along with his solitary”Worth It” appeared at number 48 on the Billboard Hot 100. The tune was the lead only for his debut album, The Golden Child, published later this season.

