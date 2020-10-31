Entertainment

Rapper The Game Being Called’Gay’:”Likes’ Pics Of Transgender Beauty!!

November 1, 2020
1 Min Read
Rapper The Game Being Called 'Gay': 'Likes' Pics Of Transgender Beauty!!

Rapper The Game is currently moving viral that afternoon on social networking, once he had been captured enjoying a transgender girl’s photograph, MTO News has discovered. 

The Sport is the next prior G-Unit rapper to be accused of”enjoying” transgenders. A couple of decades back, Young Buck the other member of this G-Unit was fortunate to have had a intimate affair with a trans-person.

12-YEAR-OLD’GANGSTER RAPPER’ CRIES IN COURT – SENTENCED To 7 Yrs

Currently it is The Game’s switch.

In one of those pictures, which The Sport enjoyed, the transgender posted a pic of himself and whined about his/her”deep de **sy”

In a different picture, the trans-girl showed off her legs and The Sport also enjoyed this film.

The Sport only”enjoyed” the pictures – but lovers are finding it puzzling why he’d and lots of his supporters are now calling him”gay.”

Listed below are only a sample of these replies on Twitter:

The Sport has not reacted to any requests for opinion.

Breaking NEWS  T.I. Agrees With Lil Durk: Birkin Bags Are A WASTE OF MONEY!!
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Michael Turner

Michael Turner

Michael Turner likes listening to the song and different music from movies to web series. Michael is very passionate about his work and gives you the exact industry update on that.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment