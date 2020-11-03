Rapper Silentó Arrest Video Released, Claims He had been Racially Profiled + claims Donald Trump’Begs’ To His Assist Regular

Rapper Silentó Arrest Video Released, Claims He had been Racially Profiled + claims Donald Trump’Begs’ To His Assist Everyday

Silentó, 22, (born Richard Lamar”Ricky” Hawk) famous for his renowned” View Me Whip/Nae Nae” hit, and lately found himself in trouble after being hauled over and detained for allegedly driving 140 mph at Dekalb County, Georgia.

Recently released bodycam footage reveals officers yanking the rapper and calling him out because of his alarming rate. Almost instantly, the rapper is heard saying,

“We ai not did nothin’ wrong.”

Apparently perplexed and somewhat in denial if officials told him that he had been riding 143 miles, Silentó is discovered inquiring,

“Could you show me yo’ um, yo’ um, yo’ gun?”

The three moment and 15-instant movie cuts into the young rapper talking to an officer beyond the vehicle where he starts to describe his activities and alleged motive for driving this fast.

“I am coming from Gwinnett and folks be after me.”

Silentó additionally explained to the officer he’s not a”regular person,” speaking to his actor. He mentioned he came in the clubcelebrating his new album,”DXB Money.”

Matters appeared to be composed and calm Silentó when originally talking to the officer before he had been put under arrest. ) When they arrived in the prison, the rapper started to curse in law enforcement and hurl allegations toward a single officer, stating,

“You disrespected me once I told you everything was happening.”

Following a couple of back and forth exchanges, the rapper refused an officer claims that he spit on him replied:

“You spit on me since I am Black.”

He lasted,

“You did that racially profiling. I get exactly what you sayin’ however he understand exactly what he did. You came to me being disrespectful.”

The claims did not stop there, because Silentó chucked out one for good action. He explained,

“You do not understand about the way Donald Trump send messages in my phone regular…requesting me to plead [me] to assist him. You do not understand about that, would you really?”

Following his alleged irregular driving, Silentó was reserved for 1 count of exceeding the rate limit, 1 count of failure to keep lane, 1 count of reckless driving, and one count of improper quitting.

Which are the ideas on what he stated about the officers? Share your ideas with us under.