Rapper Serius Jones Pleads Guilty On Pimping Prices – 3 Yrs In Prison!!

Rapper Serius Jones, actual title Saleem Bligen, has approved a plea bargain and a double-blind prison sentence after pleading guilty to charges connected to pimping from women.

Serius Jones pleaded guilty to pimping, dissuading a witness, attack, and other relevant fees — since prosecutors dropped individual trafficking charges .

In accordance with the Mercury Newsthat the prison sentence is qualified for some 50 percentage decrease, therefore he could qualify for release around June 2021. The rapper should also pay $1,000 from restitution and have to steer clear of the girl he pimped out for 10 years.

The rapper originally pleaded innocent to all charges, even submitting a prison telephone for his social network, denying the allegations.

“I’d not force a girl to do anything against her will,” he explained at the moment. “That is not exactly what I had been raised ” He continued to include,”I am sorry to my supporters, I am sorry to people who look at such a loser. No one is more frustrated ”

CAM’RON TELLS DISTURBING MAX B STORY