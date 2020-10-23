Rapper Sada Baby Apologizes For Resurfaced Rape Tweets

Rapper Sada Baby has surfaced because of lately resurfaced tweets revealing him being sporadically, in addition to saying that he wished to”rape” among his own followers.

He dealt with the controversy at a movie shared with his social websites:

“A few tweets, older tweets and sh*t came from 2011 if a bull *gga was similar to 17, 18,” he explained. “My very first preliminary reaction to the tweets in my narrative could give people the notion I do not sympathize with guys who have been mistreated or tripping situations. Whaty’gotta know is I am nearly 30 years old and now that I do not f*cking tweet, do not got the password into my Twitter, no none of this.”

He continued,”Thus, them older viewpoints is at precisely the identical light as a Justin Bieber if he has caught singing, stating n*gga, all other sh*t. I am not shifting the muthaf*cking attribute for nobody , but that is old sh*t you can not judge me . So far as the homophobic tweets, I obtained goddamn homosexuals that operate at my tag, that is personally worked . I treat him double two, three occasions outside the month in man, in actuality, for a week at one time coping with my livelihood ”

View the movie below.