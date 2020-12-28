Rapper Lil Tjay Swarmed by Cops In the course of Online video Shoot, Not Arrested

Perform video articles Exceptional Aspects @liltjay / Instagram

— The NYPD tells TMZ … officers responded to a housing job in Queens just after receiving calls about people waving guns. When cops arrived, we’re informed they located upwards of 150 people today in a courtyard, with tons of autos all all-around parked illegally.

Because of the nature of the phone, officers searched numerous of the illegally parked automobiles … together with just one in which Lil Tjay was sitting. They didn’t uncover a firearm inside of, and Lil Tjay wasn’t arrested possibly. Neither was one more artist who was filming with him, Fivio International.

NYPD claims they did arrest one particular man — 21-yr-old Tahjay Dobson — for gun possession, resisting arrest and false personation … this just after cops say they uncovered a pistol with a loaded clip in a vehicle he was occupying.

Rapper Lil Tjay had his music video shoot unceremoniously interrupted by New York cops.

The 19-12 months-aged rapper was taking pictures the vid when cops searched his motor vehicle. Lil Tjay hopped on Instagram through the end and recorded it.

A crowd gathered all-around the car or truck as NYPD cops executed the look for. It can be unclear if just about anything was found.

A group collected around to watch what happened. Lil Tjay, who is one particular of the largest new rappers of final yr, was not arrested.

Tjay has had trouble with the legislation in the previous, but it’s unclear if that had anything at all to do with the come upon.

We contacted the NYPD to locate out why they stopped Tjay … they reported they are placing jointly a response and would enable us know.

