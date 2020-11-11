Rapper Lil Loaded Turns Himself Into The Cops For Murder!!

Dallas Lil Loaded was detained and charged with the murder of his buddy.

In accordance with Sophisticated, the rapper turned himself into the authorities on Monday evening.

“He had been reserved from the Dallas County sheriff’s office, by one of those deputies,” Public Information Officer Raul Reyna advised the entertainment socket.

Detective John Valdez writes that Lil Loaded, Khalia Walker, along with a witness called Cameron Walker were out Khalia’s home from the affidavit. Two shots went away, which resulted in Walker’s sister Khija operating out. She then watched her brother”lying around the road with a gunshot wound to his chest,” using Lil Loaded and Cameron Walker standing . Among the guys then shouted at her to call 9-1-1.

When they waited for the ambulance to get there, Khija allegedly picked the rapper’s telephone and watched video footage of him firing her own brother.

Shawn Cotton of this media socket revealed Cheese TV told Sophisticated:”This was an crash. It was not like that they got in a debate. Shots went , [Walker] obtained taken and he expired, sadly.”

Lil Loaded is behind bars in the Suzanne Lee Kays Detention Facility on $500,000 bond, based on Dallas County jail records.