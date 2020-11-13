Rapper Lil Loaded Arrested For Murder Following Confessing To Crimes On Youtube

Popular Dallas rapper Lil Loaded turned himself into police earlier this week, also MTO News affirmed he was wanted for allegedly murdering a guy in Texas.

The 20-year-old rapper, real name Dashawn Robertson, was arrested in an outstanding murder warrant and is currently facing life in prison along with the likelihood of the death punishment.

Authorities have arrested and charged Lil Loaded for murdering 18-year old Khalil Walker on Oct. 25. As stated by the arresting affidavit, Lil Loaded, Khalil plus a witness called Cameron Walker were out Khalil’s home after two shots went away.

Khalil’s sister, Khija, dashed out and watched her brother”lying around the road with a gunshot wound to his chest,” using Lil Loaded and Cameron Walker standing on him. One of them shouted at her to call 9-1-1.

While they have been awaiting the resurrection, the record proceeds, Khija”picked up [Lil Loaded’s] telephone and watched a movie shot on the telephone revealing the defendant shoot the complaintant.”

Then, Cameron Walker along with Lil Loaded took Khalil into the hospital at Loaded’s automobile. Later, Lil Loaded introduced Cameron Walker back into the home where the shooting occurred then fled.

Lil Loaded has, previously, bragged about taking firearms – and – shooting anyone who disrespects him.

Before this season Lil Loaded gave an interview to Expert’ Youtube station, where he confessed to almost a dozen offenses, such as shootings along with his alleged participation gang related killings.

Here is the Complete interview: