Rapper Lil Loaded, 20, Reportedly Turns Himself In For Murder

Rapper Lil Loaded of Dallas (actual name Dashawn Robertson), is facing charges for allegedly fatally shooting an 18-year-old guy, Khalia Walker, on Oct. 25.

He was detained Monday (Nov. 9th) after allegedly turning himself at Dallas County Jail, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department advised Sophisticated. At Tuesday (Nov. 10th), he was in prison with a $500,000 bond.

Public Information Officer Raul Reyna included:

“He had been reserved from the Dallas County sheriff’s office, by a member of those deputies.”

The episode happened on Oct. 25. Police responded to reports of gunfire soon after two:30 at the day. Upon arrival, they have been told Walker was rushed to another hospital. He sadly died two weeks later.

According to an affidavit by Detective John Valdaz, Lil Loaded, Khalia Walker, also Cameron Walker, who’s a witness in the case, were outisde of Khalia’s house if shots were also fired. The deceased’s sister, Khija, seen her brother

“lying around the road with a gunshot into his chest.”

Lil Rich and Cameron Walker were supposedly standing within his own body because one of them told her to phone authorities.

Khia allegedly,

“picked up [Lil Loaded’s] telephone and watched a movie shot on the telephone revealing the defendant shoot at the complaintant.”

Both of them went into the hospital.

Dallas journalist Shawn Cotton of Say Cheese TV indicated Lil Loaded did not mean to supposedly shoot Khalia Walker, that allegedly proceeded Savage Boosie, respectively pointing out that they had been”really great buddies.” Cotton stated the subsequent accounts is”hearsay” and additional:

“He had been shooting a movie along with shots went away. It had been an collision. It was not like that they got in a debate. Shots went , [Walker] got taken and he expired, sadly.”

