Rapper King Von Shot and Killed at Atlanta, Cops Say It Was not Them

— Police say King Von wasn’t taken by Atlanta Police Department officials, against rumors, along with cops say researchers consider the rapper was captured during the first shoot-out between both classes, which occurred before authorities responded and tried to halt the shooting.

Authorities also state King Von fled the scene of the shooting and also arrived in the hospital shortly later, getting dropped away at somebody’s car.

Rapper King Von is dead following a violent confrontation outside the Atlanta nightclub which ended in gunfire… TMZ has heard.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ… a fatal shootout broke out early Friday afternoon beyond the Monaco Hookah Lounge in downtown Atlanta, using gunfire being traded between two groups of individuals who were contending with one another.

Our sources state that there have been off-duty Atlanta police officers running in the club along with also an on-duty cop patrolling nearby… and authorities opened fire when facing the gunmen.

In general, our sources say 6 people were taken, including 3 that stayed in the scene and have been hauled to the hospital by EMS. We are told 3 additional individuals faded, but also wound up at the hospital.

3 individuals died from their woundsincluding King Von… based on one of his near buddies.

We are advised no cops were hurt in the shooting, and this is currently being researched from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation along with Atlanta Police Homicide.

It is unsure who took King Von, sources say researchers want to figure out who shot that.

King Von has been an up and coming rapper at Atlanta, decreasing his very first single,”Crazy Story” at 2018 and has been connected with Lil Durk.

RIP

Initially printed — 10:09 AM PT