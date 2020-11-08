Rapper King Von Killed In Police-Involved Shooting

Rapper King Von has Allegedly died after a confrontation that Resulted in a shooting outside a nightclub in Atlanta.

He had been 26 years old.

reports of his passing was reported from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which stated that a struggle happened outside the Monaco Hookah Lounge in downtown Atlanta on Friday (Nov 6) early and it turned out into insanity after two teams of guys began arguing leading to shooting.

TMZ reports both Atlanta Police officers, those that worked in the club from the clock and another who had been patrolling in the region, responded to shots fired out the club. Gunfire erupted between law enforcement and the team with King Von then being taken and hurried into the hospital in serious state. He died soon afterwards and it remains unclear just who captured and murdered him.

RELATED: Chicago Rapper FBG Duck Dead Following Drive-By Shooting

The information was confirmed by his own DJ who published a heartfelt message into the late rapper in his Instagram accounts.