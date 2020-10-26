Rapper Hurricane Chris Indicted On Murder Charges

Rapper Hurricane Chris was indicted on murder charges by a grand jury session at Shreveport, Louisiana.

Hurricane Chris, actual title, Christopher Jerron Dooley, has been predicated on second-degree murder charges in relation to the June 19 passing of Danzeria Ferris Jr., 32.

In accordance with The Shreveport Times, Ferris was captured in a Texaco station at Hearne in Hollywood paths several times. He expired in the hospital. The rapper is also charged with illegal possession of a stolen 2016 Mercedes Sedan, that was supposedly used throughout the episode.

Initially, cops believed Hurricane Chris took Ferris believing he was trying to steal his own car, but authorities said in a press release which:

“Researchers could procure video footage from this episode that detectives believe revealed that Dooley didn’t behave in self indulgent,” police said at a news release.

Hurricane Chris is famous for his song”A Bay Bay,” published in 2007. His final record was first released in 2009.