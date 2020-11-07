Rapper G Herbo Says He’ll Pay $100 A Day To Roll His Joints!!

G Herbo likes smoking weed but hates rolling his own blunts — so he’s offering one lucky fan $100 a day to do the rolling for him.

And he’s not joking.

“Who willing to make $36,000 a year?” he asked in the video. “I’m ready to pay a muthaf*cka $100 a day to roll up. That’s all you getting, though. That’s all I got is a hundred ’cause I’m letting you smoke def. You smoking free def and you hanging around.”

He continued:”Just so y’all know, I ain’t playing bro. I love smoking way too much to hate rolling this much bro. I hate that sh*t, fool. With a passion, fool.”

In an interview last month, the rapper shared that he smokes weed to help with his mental health.

“Just doing something you like. Me, I smoke marijuana, and it helps with my anxiety,” he told DJ Booth of how he takes care of his mental health. “I was prescribed a medical card for my PTSD. But find something you like to do. Working out, playing basketball, talking to someone. You have to let things out. You cannot bottle things up. It’s therapeutic to let go and feel, and have emotions.

G HERBO’S SON’S QUARANTINE PARTY