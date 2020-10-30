Rapper Freeway Shares Devastating News Of His Son Jihad’s Departure | Music

Freeway is requesting folks to continue to keep his family in their prayers prior to the departure of his kid. The Philadelphia rapper occurred to societal websites early Thursday afternoon (October 29) at which he disclosed his sonJihad, passed off. Even the 41-year old affirmed the somber news along with a tribute to his own forth.

“God knows I always try my very best to be powerful, but that right here’s really a pain as I never sensed,” he composed along with a photograph of his son in graduation. “Please cherish your time and your loved ones since we are not guaranteed that the next breath. I Pray Allah forgives my son for all his sins and that I hope that Allah grants him that the maximum level of heaven.”