Rapper Freeway Mourns The Loss Of His Son: That Can Be A Illness Like I Never Heard [CONDOLENCES]

Sad news coming in rapper Freeway (actual name Leslie Edward Pridgen) because he is now mourning the loss of his kid.

The Condition Home rapper happened to his own Instagram on Thursday (Oct. 29) paying tribute to his late son Jihad,” 19.

This leaves the next reduction of among their team’s members’ kids. State Property manhood Oschino‘s son lately passed away in an automobile crash earlier this season.

Freeway, that had been signed into Jay-Z’s Roc-A-Fella Records, stated in an Instagram article:

“God knows I do my very best to be powerful, but that right here’s really a pain like I felt. Please cherish your time and your loved ones since we are not guarantee that the next breath. I Pray Allah forgives my son for all his sins and that I hope that Allah grants him that the maximum level of heaven. Ameen ? Please make dua for my loved ones.”

Jihad also adopted into his dad’s footsteps, because of rapper going by the stage name SNOWHADD.

no word on what caused his own departure.

Last calendar year, Freeway used his stage to supply updates to supporters about his continuing struggle with kidney failure, while also making lovers aware of medical conditions that could occur to anybody.

Luckily, he discovered a donor and experienced a kidney transplant this past year.

Sending love and light into Freeway along with his family in this tough time.