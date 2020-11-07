Rapper DaBaby Shows He is Searching Treatment After Brother’s Tragic Suicide:’Require That S*** Intense’

In the aftermath of his brother’s tragic death by suicide,” DaBaby is carrying a large step to reevaluate his psychological health — and he is encouraging his countless followers to do the same.

As mentioned, the 28-year-old rapper’s elderly brother Glen Johnson expired from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Charlotte, North Carolina on Tuesday. The VIBEZ artist mourned the catastrophic loss using a strong tribute to the big bro on interpersonal websites only 1 day after, where he urged fans to test on their loved ones that are quietly fighting.

On Thursday night, DaBaby returned Twitter and used his stage to ignite a conversation on mental health ailments such as depression. He composed:

“#MentalHealthAwareness! If you can not get over melancholy GET HELP, then you find a loved one fighting to get them aid, they deny assistance from MAKE em get medicated anyhow.”

From that point, he also moved on to show he’d be taking his own advice and has strategies to look for treatment in the not too distant future. Adding a shoutout to Johnson using a black core and snowy dove emojis, he composed:

“You have problems with PTSD accept that **t severe & get assist! I am bouta have a therapist that my damn self! #LongLiveG”

We fully support this choice!

We can not imagine what it should be similar to tackling the immeasurable grief of losing a loved one in addition to an already tough year. Even the hitmaker’s transparency is really commendable, particularly considering that the stigmas that still exist amongst guys at the Black community in regards to looking for help. We expect treatment supplies him with all the resources to make it through this disaster — which his message touched people had to listen to it.

He also followed with another conversation, asking God for security because of his loved ones:

Departure do not phase me at all, even observing my loved ones suffer does.

GOD watch over my loved ones, my mama, my nieces & nephew & they mama, my own brother. Do not worry bout me choose anything you had been do to me and put them.

& keep me cool, cuz God you understand!

The planet do not

Amen.

— DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) November 5, respectively 2020

With relation to Johnson’s death, at Wednesday, the situation was classified as a death investigation and it was uncertain whether some foul play was involved, each local information outlets. In addition, it’s been stated that the dead looked desperate before the episode in a movie he shared with social websites and TMZ reporting said that’s being taken into consideration.

As we discussed up high, DaBaby, whose actual name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, addressed his terrible loss soon after news broke. He’s since upgraded his Instagram bio to see,”LONG LIVE MY BROTHER” and formerly shared lyrics out of his solitary, Intro in his Story.

“My Lady be thinkin’ we do not adore him and allow him to fight like we ai not family/Like I’ll not give all I have to watch you happy, n****”

We are sending ongoing love to Glen’s loved ones in this challenging moment. And echoing DaBaby’s thoughts, please do not be afraid to seek out assistance or interfere in case someone you know wants.

Should you or somebody you know is contemplating suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

