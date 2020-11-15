Rapper Boosie Shot & Treated For Gunshot Wound [VIDEO]

Rapper Boosie Reportedly Shot In The Leg While In Dallas

Rapper Boosie Badazz has allegedly been shot in the leg in a visit to Dallas, Texas. On Saturday (Nov.14), it had been noted that the shooting happened at Big T Plaza at Oak Cliff, a locality in South Dallas. Reportedly, a person opened fire Boosie’s sprinter van whilst at the parking lot of major T Plaza. The Louisiana rapper was hit under the knee. Boosie and his team then went into a local hospital. Sources say his harm seems to be non-life threatening. Someone posted a movie of this parking lot in which the incident happened, asserting Boosie wasn’t shot. Yet, sources later verified that Boosie was actually sht and also is an individual being treated for an accident.

boosie sprinter van has been shot today in dallas however he was not hit great to listen fr??? #BOOSIE #Dallas pic.twitter.com/Uo2HUeQQ9E

— lil latina bunny (@w8keee) November 14, 2020

The Dallas Police Department advised resources that officers afterwards came on the scene after getting reports of an armed episode on Saturday, in which callers stated someone was captured then fled in a personal motor vehicle. But once the authorities got there, there wasn’t any proof a crime had occurred.

The shooting comes only days after Dallas rapper Mo3 had been captured and murdered while on a Dallas freeway. Boosie was in the city to attend a vigil for Mo3 on Friday night (Nov.13).

Boosie came outside and demonstrated adore #MO3 pic.twitter.com/JefR9SezuR

— xx (@_VintageInk) November 14, 2020

Reportedly, that the episode started as the sufferer was traveling northbound I-35E in Clarendon Drive before 12 p.m. on Wednesday Nov. 11. The defendant got out of his vehicle and approached Mo3‘s automobile once the rapper is believed to have gotten from his car to escape . That is when the gunman allowed off many rounds, allegedly shooting Mo3 at the rear of the mind where he had been pronounced dead in the hospital a brief time afterwards. The rapper was known for his 2019 cooperation with Boosie Badazz on”Errybody” (Remix).

We are talking Boosie includes a quick recovery!