Rapper Benny The Butcher Shot In The Leg Through An Attempted Robbery

Gun violence has lately come to be a recurring problem in the hip sector. New York rapper Benny that the Butcher, actual name Jeremie Pennick, respectively has allegedly been shot in the leg during an attempted robbery in Houston, Texas. The incident happened in the parking lot of a native Walmart. Houston authorities said that the rapper was in the Walmart with buddies when five guys wearing ski-masks approached the band and wanted their jewellery. After Benny and his buddies didn’t eliminate their chains fast enough, among the guys taken the rapper at the leg. Police say Benny had been taken to a local hospital by EMS later he attempted to push himself. He is allegedly being treated using a non-life-threatening harm and is expected to recuperate. An investigation into the incident is still continuing.

Benny The Butcher is the latest rapper to participate in a shooting. On Saturday (Nov.14) it had been noted that rapper Boosie Badazz was shot in the leg in a visit to Dallas, Texas. Reportedly, a person opened fire Boosie’s sprinter van whilst at the parking lot of major T Plaza. The Louisiana rapper was hit under the knee. Boosie and his team then went into a local hospital. Sources say his harm seems to be non-life threatening.

We are praying Benny The Butcher includes a quick recovery and the authorities find the individual’s involved!