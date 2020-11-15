Rapper Benny That the Butcher Shot in Leg in Houston Walmart

Exclusive

Benny That the Butcher is the Most Recent rapper to Undergo a gunshot wound under the belt That This week — at This time, it Occurred out in Houston Through what Seems like an attempted Prosecution.

Houston PD tells TMZ… that the New York rapper had been in the city Saturday and seeing a native Walmart with a few buddies . While they’re inside their vehicle in the lot, we are told an automobile with 5 men indoors pulled up alongside them and hammered out firearms… requiring their own chains.

Seemingly, Benny and also co. were going too slow to its alleged robbers’ enjoying… and cops state among those five fired a round to Benny’s legwhich induced the crooks to flee. We are told Benny and his buddies booked it also, but finally pulled over and called the authorities.

Benny had been accepted to a hospital to get therapy — his illness is unknown right now. Cops say the guys who tried to rob him will also be still too large, and the evaluation is still underway.

You will remember… Boosie was additionally shot in the leg from the Lone Star country only a couple hours away that exact same moment. Somewhat different conditions , but same effect… that he had been left with a bullet hole on his leg also. We have discovered Boosie’s gont be fine, yet.

We have achieved to Benny’s rep for additional remark… to date, no word backwards.