Rapper and Social Media Influencer Brax Dead at 21

Gone too soon, rapper and social media influencer Brax has died at 21.

Her mother, Letricia Loftin Russell, confirmed the news on Instagram, but did not reveal her cause of death.

“Our angel, Braxton Blue.B Baker has ascended,” she wrote. “At the time of her ascendance, she laid in sacred form. There were no scratches, there were no bruises. Her internal and external being was completely pure. It was a spiritual release. God retrieved the angel He loaned us.”

She continued: “Braxton was in spiritual retreat, carefully crafting and curating her art. She has since dedicated her art to humanity and healing, composing two albums and three novels.”

Her mother went on to reveal her daughter was building a business at the time of her passing.

“Most recently, she was in the process of forming her brand [and] merging her loves for fashion and the work of Black queer revolutionary womxn.”

Back in 2016, Brax described herself in the lifestyle blog Alexis the G.

She explained, “Braxton is… that girl everyone observes for a while trying to figure out how they feel about her. Her presence is striking, yet her spirit is gentle. Her favorite number is three. So let’s try three with A, B, and C. Brax is assertive, anointed, and authentic. Brax is bold. Brax is bossy. Brax is blessed. She is charisma, she is compassion, she is confidence. Braxton is innovative, a creative, who is eager to live out her full potential. God-fearing, gifted, and go-getting… Braxton is ready.”

Brax called her mom an inspiration, saying, “She is my heaven on earth. She gives, and gives, and gives so selflessly to me.. I will forever grind with reimbursement on my mind. I would be STUPID not to push like crazy just to thank her properly.”

Hauntingly, she was asked where she would be in five years. She replied, “At 22 years old I see myself… I truly have no idea. I’m letting the Lord lead me.”

