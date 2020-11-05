Rapids clinch MLS playoff berth with 1-0 triumph over Timbers

Kellyn Acosta scored from the 83rd minute along with the Colorado Rapids clinched a playoff spot with a 1-0 victory over the Portland Timbers on Wednesday night.

The Rapids (7-6-4) had five matches called off this year due to coronavirus cases. But rather than complete points, Major League Soccer chose to utilize points per match for playoff place, fostering Colorado’s odds with fewer matches played.

It’s Colorado’s first visit to the playoffs because 2016. The Rapids closed on a post-season berth following a 3-1 win at home against the Seattle Sounders on Sunday.

“I mean, we are definitely fulfilled by the outcome, but I believe we are also pleased with the job we set in, not just now, but last match also,” Acosta said. “I meanthe men in that previous game went to this match and played a great deal of moments. However, you will see that we are building and we’ve got something special happening here”

Steve Clark made three saves for Portland (11-6-5), unbeaten in the past four matches — including wins before two. Portland closes the regular season on Sunday in LAFC.

The Timbers moved to the game as the leading team from the Western Conference but dropped into second position in the standings supporting Sporting Kansas City together with the reduction. The defending winner Sounders, following a 1-1 draw with the LA Galaxy, have been at third.

The Rapids, seventh from the West, wrap around the season Sunday from the Dynamo at Houston.

Portland was hurt from the reduction of Jaroslaw Niezgoda, that tore his left ACL in a 1-0 victory over Vancouver last weekend. Niezgoda, that had eight targets, would miss the remainder of the season.

This was the next major knee injury for your Timbers this year. Back in September, ahead Sebastian Blanco tore his right ACL. Blanco has been the MVP of the summertime MLS is Back championship in Florida.

Portland was without forwards Jeremy Ebobisse for its fourth straight game due to a concussion.

“I believe that the simple fact that we did not get the effect today was about us not being the very best version of ourselves than other things. Nothing to remove from Colorado since I believe they worked really tough to find the result they obtained. They forfeited and they knew the significance of winning that match,” Timbers trainer Giovanni Savarese stated. “However, I think that it’s about what we did not do, which we reveal that the best side people ”

The Rapids were originally granted a penalty at the 15th moment once the ball struck Bill Tuiloma’s hand after coming from his foot, however, the call was hit by movie inspection.

Following a scoreless first halfof Acosta arrived off the seat and broke through for his second goal of the season.

“that I was not actually considering the movie, I was thinking about obtaining the outcome. We travelled up 1-0 and I am thinking we have to do anything we can to complete off this game, get the shutout and also close out the game,” Acosta said.” So for me personally, it has not settled until today. I meanthis really is a significant time for us as gamers, for its lovers, the business.”

This had been that the 14th target enabled at the closing 15 moments of a match for Portland this year.

