Rapid Information: Batman, Hamilton, DA, WandaVision

Batman: The Animated SeriesThere have been phone calls for it considering the fact that the streamer debuted, and now finally it’s happening – both of those the classic 1990s “Batman: The Animated Series” and “Batman Beyond” are at last coming to HBO Max. Both of those series will be a part of the WarnerMedia-owned streaming provider from January 1st. [Source: HBO Max]

HamiltonThe Disney+ acquired movie recording of the multi-Tony award-profitable “Hamilton” phase musical has been formally authorized to compete in the Golden Globes’ comedy/musical categories. The HFPA will announce their nominations on February 3rd. [Source: HFPA]

Untitled Darren Aronofsky JobCinematographer Matthew Libatique (“Birds of Prey,” “Black Swan”) will reunite with recurrent collaborator, Darren Aronofsky, for the latter’s up coming job.

Established to movie Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Stress Darling” subsequent, he explained this 7 days: “I’m scheduling to make a smaller movie with [Darren] Aronofsky that definitely I can not discuss about. But yeah, which is the upcoming point for me.” [Source: Rappler via The Playlist]

WandaVisionDisney+ has unveiled a new Tv location for their Marvel Studios collection “WandaVision,” the a single-minute clip supplying a much better glimpse at the traditional sitcom earth its figures dwell in and how the illusion isn’t fairly stable. The collection launches mid-January.

https://www.youtube.com/enjoy?v=1GQ9mH5Zzr0