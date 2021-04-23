Raphael Varane to Man Utd: Will French man adopt to Red devils?

News from La Liga and Premier League transfer market as Man Utd close in to sign French defender Raphael Varane from Real Madrid this summer.

Man United have a top priority to sign a defender in this summer transfer window. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants a stable duo of central-defenders alongside Harry Maguire.

Manchester United have Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly as well in their squad. Phil Jones has also contributed to the team this season. Marcos Rojo will become a free agent at the end of this season.

But Man United wants to bring in an experienced defender to make them challenge top teams in the UEFA Champions League circuit.

Man Utd could acquire Raphael Varane for a relatively low Price

Varane is going to hold the contact extension with Madrid

The contract between Raphael Varane and Real Madrid will end at the end of 2022. Hence, in the fear of losing him for free next season, Real Madrid might want to cash in the defender this summer.

Initially, Real Madrid asked £60 Million for the defender. But in the recent financial crisis, Real Madrid will surely lower their price to sell him for a considerable amount.

David ALABA might sign a 5-years deal with Real Madrid soon. Real Madrid won’t feel the trouble of losing a top-rated defender. Man Utd hopes to bag Rafael Varane sooner this summer.

Real Madrid is going to clear out their squads, they are planning to bring Mbappe in the upcoming transfer, Mbappe holds his contract extension in PSG, his performance in the champions league hiked his transfer market to £160m according to the transfer market.

Florentino Perez: “Varane? I’m happy of our team… if players don't want to stay at Madrid they can leave”. There’s still no agreement between Raphael Varane and Real Madrid about the new contract – current one is expiring in June 2022. 🚨⚪️ #Real — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 21, 2021

Though Madrians were suffering without a lead striker in the team, in the focus of the future they will plan for bringing the best strikers into their squad. They opted for Hazard but his entire season went to injury. Bale will back to Madrid after his bench warmer season under Mourinho in the Premier League.

They need to create some space to bring Mbappe into their squad, selling Varane to Man Utd would be helpful for them to proceed with future transfer plans.