Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone handle their lovers with fresh pictures in their livelihood

Ranveer Singh along with Deepika Padukone tied the knot at Lake Como, Italy 2 decades back with this day. The couple dated for half a year prior to tying the knot as well as their dreamy wedding created their lovers go weak in their knees. The photos were mesmerizing and now in their wedding anniversary, Ranveer shared with an wonderful place for Deepika and therefore did Queen Dee.

He published two new photos they may have clicked in Lake Como back and captioned the article ,”Souls forever amalgamated ï¸ð§¿Happy second anniversary, meri Gudiya.” Deepika also took to social websites to discuss exactly the exact images and composed,”2 peas in a pod…ï¸Happy 2nd Anniversary @ranveersingh .You finish me…” We want the couple a very satisfied anniversary.