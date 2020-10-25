Rani Mukerji opens up on her lowkey Durga Puja this season

annually Rani Mukerji and her family get together for Durga Puja. But this year because of this COVID – 19 scenario, she clearly can’t observe the festival exactly the identical manner. Through a meeting with a top daily, the celebrity opened up on what she is missing most throughout the festive period this season.

Discussing her lowkey parties, Rani stated,”I believe what we’re overlooking the most is the simple fact that after a year most of the household members come together under a single roof, yet this year which isn’t likely to take place. In addition, we delight in feeding a lot of folks that come to see our puja together with our very own hands. I believe there’s so much that’s occurred this year this to let go of a year of bash has become the most sensible conclusion the loved ones and also the puja committee members have obtained. We look forward to doing this next year after what’s better. I’ll surely do a little puja in my home, as my kid is still quite young, and I wish to keep the custom alive. Thus, I am likely to perform the Kanjak Puja on Ashtami, which I do each year. I’ve got new clothing made for my girl, Adira, and I am certain I will locate a new sari for me personally in my cupboard.”

On the job front, Rani lately finished shoot for the forthcoming job Bunty Aur Babli 2. The Movie also stars Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh.