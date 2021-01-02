Rangers vs Celtic Are living: Stream, Television set channel, groups, rating as Bhoys purpose to near points gap at Ibrox

Good Morning

And welcome to the live web site for Rangers vs Celtic!

We’re commencing 2021 off with a Massive Outdated Firm derby. Would not want it any other way!

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers are however unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership, and have a 16 stage. Of course, 16 point lead in excess of defending champions Celtic.

Celtic have gained the Scottish Premiership for the previous Nine seasons in a row and as it stands, Rangers may possibly reduce them from creating it 10.

The readers could be without defender Christopher Jullien just after he picked up a knee damage in the earn from Dundee United.

James Forrest is however out for The Hoops, and manager Neil Lennon is not sure no matter whether to start Vasilis Barkas among the sticks.

Odsonne Edouard – very last seasons major scorer – will most very likely start out up front together with Lee Griffiths.

For Rangers, Gerrard will be with no each Scott Arfield and Nikola Katic.

And there could be an injury improve for the hosts with Ryan Jack maybe returning from a knee personal injury.

We will have the comprehensive workforce news shortly!