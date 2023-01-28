Colon Cancer Took the Life of Randy Gonzalez, TikTok Duo Enkyboys Star Died at 35!

The father of the well-known TikTok duo Enkyboys, Randy Gonzalez, passed away after a battle with colon cancer. He was 35.

Randy Gonzalez Passed Away at 35

According to TMZ, the celebrity passed away at a hospice on Wednesday morning. Later, his brother sent a message on Instagram confirming the information, saying, “My brother may you rest in peace I love you always and forever.”

Randy and his 6-year-old son Brice Gonzalez rose to fame as a viral celebrities on TikTok. Before Brice was cast in George Lopez’s NBC comedy Lopez vs. Lopez, the two were well-known for their hilarious lip-syncing videos and endearing family dynamic.

Lopez expressed his sympathies to Randy’s family members on Instagram on Thursday, saying, “My deepest condolences go out to Brice and the Gonzalez family as a whole. Every video demonstrates Randy’s unwavering love and closeness with his baby and his family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by George 🇲🇽 Lopez (@georgelopez)

The actor remarked, “He will be missed, but never forgotten. “The entire family has my deepest sympathies. God is blessing you.”

Also Read: Is Cancer the Reason Don West Died?

He Was Diagnosed with Colon Cancer

On social media, Randy initially told his followers in April 2022 that he had been handed a stage 4 colon cancer diagnosis six months earlier and that his prognosis was between two and three years, with the option of five years with chemotherapy.

The Enkyboys started utilizing their platform to promote colon cancer awareness after his diagnosis. The father-son team advised their fans to pay attention to their bodies even when they were young and undergo frequent tests.

The father discussed his challenging treatment experience in his previous TikTok last month, saying that while he was “doing okay,” his chemotherapy was “not working.”

Although Randy had earlier admitted to his supporters that his treatment had been “terrible,” he was ready to fight.

“Cancer is awful; it robs you of your life. Even though you do, it gives you the impression that there is nothing to live for. It’s awful, but you have to persevere “he declared in November. “To battle and defeat cancer, you must be resilient. When I’m still alive and have overcome it in a year or two, I want to serve as a testament to this.”

After breast and lung cancers, colorectal cancer is the third most frequent cancer worldwide.

Also Read: Is Brad Paisley Fighting with Cancer or All Those Rumors Are False? Here’s What We Know!

Colon Cancer Study- Cancer is More Often Seen in Young People!

At the age of 34, Randy Gonzalez received a colon cancer diagnosis, far earlier than the suggested age for testing. His passing served as a reminder of the growth in young people’s colon cancer. Most notably, Chadwick Boseman, who passed away at the age of 43 in 2020, was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016, the year he turned 40.

According to Fight CRC, a national colorectal cancer advocacy organization that emphasizes the need for early diagnosis through screening, the frequency of new cases among those under 50 has been rising since the mid-1990s, even though nearly 90% of colon cancer cases affect people over 50.

But when colon cancer is detected and treated early, before it spreads outside the large intestine or rectum, patients have a better prognosis.

Why humans are contracting colon cancer at younger ages is still a mystery to researchers. Doctors advise everyone to research their ancestry to see whether they are at a higher risk of developing cancer because about 25% of patients have a family history of it. However, food and its effects on obesity may be a contributing factor.

Too many young people are dying of #coloncancer. We need more education and better screening to save lives. RIP Randy Gonzalez, #enkyboys brought smiles to millions!! https://t.co/5ceoLkQKQH pic.twitter.com/nDhALw8GH2 — Melody Ballesteros (@Melody94) January 26, 2023

Adults 45 years of age and older are advised by the American Cancer Society to have routine colonoscopies or stool tests for the detection of colon cancer. They also advise anybody experiencing indications of colon cancer, such as altered bowel habits, such as increased diarrhea, rectal bleeding, black stools, sudden weight loss, cramps, and excessive fatigue, to see a doctor.

They do, however, highlight the need for preventive screenings because these symptoms often don’t show up until colon cancer has already progressed.