Randy Couture Largely Recovered Following ATV Crash, Cleared to Train Again

It has not even been two months because Randy Couture was severely hurt in an ATV accident — but he is already cleared to begin training !

As we reportedthe UFC Hall of Famer was pretty straight up throughout the Sept. 7 accident on his own forehead at Flagstaff, AZ.

The 57-year old endured harms into his ribs — and also failed operation so physicians were able to put two plates into his shoulder! )

So, what is he feeling today?

“Everything’s good. No problems,” Couture informs us…”The ribs really cured up a whole lot quicker than I recall healing up last time that I did so sh*t.”

“The shoulder was so nice, they plated the shoulder, so I obtained complete assortment of movement. So, there is no real problems.”

Randy says he has been cleared to perform some light practice — as soon as his ribs heal up, he will return to his customary complete exercise regimen.

Couture is one of the toughest men in pro sports he famously walked to the hospital after suffering a heart attack 2019… after which walked home after he had been discharged!

